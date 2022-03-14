Aamir Khan reveals the ‘best birthday gift’ he got from ex-wife Kiran Rao and it’s not what you think

It is Aamir Khan’s birthday today and the social media is inundated with best wishes for Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist. Fans from across the world are sending love to Aamir on this big day. And while Aamir is overwhelmed with the love coming his way, in his recent conversation with News18, he has opened up about the special birthday gift he has received this year. To note, the Taare Zameen Par actor got this gift from his ex-wife Kiran Rao and called it as “life’s best birthday gift”.

Talking about it, Aamir revealed that he recently had a conversation with Kiran wherein he had asked her to list down his drawbacks and weaknesses so he could work upon them. “She gave me a list of 10 to 12 points, that I sat and wrote as well. So that was my life’s best birthday gift,” the Dhoom 3 actor stated. Aamir also emphasised that the points mentioned by Kiran in the list were on point which left him wondering. “That’s why I feel it’s the best birthday gift of my life. She pointed out my weakness with honesty and love, no one tells you what she told me,” he added.

To note, Aamir and Kiran had left the nation surprised when they had announced their separation last year after being married for around 15 years. They had released a statement that read, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles, the movie is slated to release on August 11 this year.

