Aamir Khan reveals he and Naga Chaitanya enjoyed THIS together during Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Ladakh.

has been up north in the hills for the last few months shooting for crucial portions of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has faced the brunt of the pandemic and the cast and crew are going all out to finish filming. The team was recently in Ladakh and were joined by South superstar Naga Chaitanya who is playing a pivotal role in the film. This week Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who announced their divorce a few weeks ago, addressed a press conference with the local media in Ladakh.

When asked about how was their experience of shooting in Kargil, Aamir said, "Experience was very good...we were comfortable. There are good hotels here. Kiran will tell you more because she is handling the production directly." Adding that the culture and the people of Ladakh were very warm.

To this, Kiran Rao added, "Yes, in fact the infrastructure at Kargil is quite advanced. We could accommodate our entire crew and everyone was comfortable. Transport, hotels are of good quality and we didn't really face any issues. The roads here are actually quite good."

Chiming in, Aamir agreed with Kiran and said that the roads ate quite good and that is why their journey has been smooth. He recalled his shoot days with Naga Chaitanya and revealed what they enjoyed together. He said, "We used to take an hour to reach the shoot location and used to go by car. Our south star Chay (Naga Chaitanya) and I used to travel together. So those two hours we truly enjoyed the beautiful scenery. It's a very unique place."

The local press also asked Aamir if he had a message for the youngsters of Kargil who are interested in filmmaking. The actor smiled and replied saying, "With every film you will learn something. Youngsters who are interested should apply and learn about the creative field. It's a vast field. Filmmaking is the youngest art form."

