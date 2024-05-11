Aamir Khan reveals he was ‘DISTURBED’ during Sarfarosh's shooting for THIS reason

As Sarfarosh marked its 25th anniversary, Aamir Khan commemorated the occasion by attending a special screening of the film and cutting a cake with director John. Joining them were Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah. Amidst the event, Aamir disclosed that he harbored one regret regarding his involvement with Sarfarosh.

Aamir Khan also humorously inquired if he could redo a scene from Sarfarosh once more. Additionally, he delved into discussions about his role and how it differed from others.

Aamir Khan regrets THIS about Sarfarosh

Aamir Khan disclosed that he couldn't trim his hair as he was simultaneously filming multiple projects at that time. He said, “I was really disturbed about one thing while shooting the film. I was in continuity with a couple of films that time. Toh main apne baal chote nahi kar paaya jitna mujhe chota karna tha. Toh woh baat mujhe itni disturb karti thi. Aaj bhi jab main apni film dekhta hu toh mujhe lagta hai ki, ‘Yaar, ye scenes dobara nahi kar sakte?’ (I was not able to cut my hair short and this bit disturbed me a lot. Even today when I watch the film, I go, ‘Can’t we redo these scenes?).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Aamir Khan further revealed that his character remains one of the strengths of the film. He shared that whenever he meets a police constable, they express their admiration for Sarfarosh and how real it feels to them. He attributed this strength to the script and John Matthew Matthan's direction, emphasizing how he maintained authenticity while keeping the film exciting and thrilling.

Advertisement

More about Sarfarosh

John Matthew Matthan directorial Sarfarosh features Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, and Sonali Bendre in lead roles. The film revolves around an Indian police officer's battle against cross-border terrorism.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Sarfarosh's 25 years celebration bash: Aamir Khan cuts cake with director John; WATCH