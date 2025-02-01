Aamir Khan reveals his favorite Salman Khan song that makes him dance non-stop and we couldn't agree more

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have always shared a strong bond of friendship. Recently, the Lagaan actor revealed his favorite song, which happens to be one of Salman’s hits. He shared that he can't stop dancing to it—and we couldn't agree more!

Aamir Khan recently attended the promotional event for Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, in Mumbai. During the event, while speaking with music composer Devi Sri Prasad, he revealed that one of his all-time favorite songs is Salman Khan’s Dhinka Chika from the 2011 film Ready, composed by DSP.

The actor confessed, "There’s a song of yours; it’s my favorite song... Dhinka Chika. I normally don’t like to dance but vo gaana bajta hai to mai shuru ho jata hoon. (I can’t stop dancing when it’s played)." He also assured DSP that even Salman is aware of his love for the track.

Meanwhile, Aamir has reportedly found love again after his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. According to Filmfare, his new partner is from Bangalore. Sources reveal that the Talaash actor recently introduced her to his family, and the meeting went well. While details about their relationship remain private, it's clear that Aamir is enjoying this new chapter.

To recall, his first marriage to Reena Dutta ended in 2002, after which he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple later separated in 2021.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a project he's co-producing alongside Lahore 1947. Industry sources reveal that Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena are planning to shoot Ghajini 2 in both Hindi and Tamil, starring Aamir and Suriya.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Sikandar, which promises an action-packed storyline. The movie will feature Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar alongside him. Sikandar is set for a grand release during Eid 2025.