Aamir Khan reveals what his mother said after watching Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Aapki film bohot...'

One of the most awaited releases of 2022 is Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump is being headlined by Aamir and Kareena and this week, the first song Kahani was released. Aamir launched the song during a radio show and even interacted with everyone via the same medium. During the same, he revealed what his mother Zeenat Hussain felt after watching Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir shared that his mother's review of his work is the most important for him.

Talking on the RedFm show, Aamir shared that his mother has watched Laal Singh Chaddha amid the test screenings of the film. The superstar shared that his mother 'loved' the film and has advised him to not cut anything from it. Aamir also revealed what his mother says when she doesn't like his work. He revealed that she honestly reviews it. Aamir said, "Main hamesha Ammi ka pehla reaction leta hu. Koi bhi cheez ke liye. Uske baad main bachon ka leta hu. (I always take my mom's reaction first and then of my kids.)"

Further, Aamir revealed how his mother responds when she doesn't like his films. He said, "Ammi boht hi suljha hua response deti hai. Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai 'Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai'. She's very cute in the way she says it." Revealing what his mother said to him after watching Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said, "Ammi ko film boht pasand aayi. My mother has loved the film. 'Aamir aap kisi baat mat suniye. Aapki film boht sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch Mat katiye.' So Ammi ko kya lagta hai mere kaam ke baare mein woh boht zaruri hai. Number one reaction it is for me. (My mother loved the film. She said to me 'Aamir don't listen to anyone. Your film is very nice. You release it as it is. Don't cut anything.' So what my mother feels about my work is very important for me.)

Meanwhile, the first song Kahani, composed by Pritam, has received a lot of love from the audience. Fans of Aamir and Kareena are eagerly waiting for the film to release. To promote Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir and Kareena also launched an Instagram filter on social media. While Kareena used the filter and urged fans to use it too, Aamir's daughter and her beau Nupur Shikhare also joined in the challenge. The film, Laal Singh Chaddha, also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is directed by Advait Chandan and will release on August 12, 2022.

