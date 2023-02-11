Aamir Khan REVEALS why he decided to take a break from acting: ‘I’ve been single-mindedly focussing on work’

Aamir Khan , the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood is currently on a break from his acting career. The versatile actor, who was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Kajol starrer Salaam Venky , decided to take a one-and-a-half-year break from films, to focus on his personal life and relationships. Aamir Khan was last seen in a lead role in the 2022-released film Laal Singh Chaddha , which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The ambitious project, however, tanked at the box office leaving the makers highly disappointed.

The Mr. Perfectionist, who attended renowned writer Shobha De's book launch event which was held in Delhi recently, spoke about his decision to take a break from acting in detail. Aamir Khan, who revealed the actual reason behind his decision, stated that his close ones make fun of the same. "They make fun of me. They always say - You were always on a break. Tu filmein hi kaha karta hai, jo tu ab break par hai. You see, the difference is now my mind is on the people. Earlier, my mind was on the films," revealed the celebrated star.

"When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that, that nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I was supposed to do a film called Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s a wonderful script and a beautiful story. It’s a very heartwarming and lovely film, but I wanted to take a break. I want to be with my family, my mom, and my kids," added Aamir Khan. "I have been working for 35 years, and I have been single-mindedly focused on my work… And I feel it’s unfair to the people close to me. It’s not fair to me also, in many ways. This is the time for me to experience life differently," concluded the versatile actor.