Aamir Khan reviews and recommends Dangal child actor Ritvik Sahore’s short film The Twist

Aamir Khan took to social media to share the short film The Twist, of his Dangal child actor Ritvik Sahore. Not just this, Aamir also reviewed the film and recommended it to his fans. Check it out.

Actor is making the most of the lockdown with his family and recent photos of him chilling with wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan at their house in Panchgani were shared on social media. Now, the Laal Singh Chaddha star happened to view a short film, The Twist starring Dangal child actor Ritvik Sahore. On seeing the same, Aamir couldn’t resist but share his review and thoughts on it. Not just this, Aamir also suggested the same to his fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Aamir shared his review of Ritvik’s short film, The Twist. In his tweet, Aamir didn’t just review the film but also suggested everyone to see it. Aamir wrote, “Hey guys, check out this short film that Ritvik did. I found it very sweet. #TwistShortFilm.” The short film is for 13 minutes and it premiered on YouTube on April 28. The film got an overwhelming response with over 1.6 million views and it stars Aamir’s Dangal co-actor Ritvik Sahore.

Aamir worked with Ritvik in Dangal. Ritvik played young Onkar in the film. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and it brought together several actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanya Malhotra and others. The film was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and Aamir played the lead role as Mahavir Singh Phogat. It was based on the real life story of the Phogat sisters and their father, Mahavir Phogat.

Check out Aamir’s review of The Twist:

Hey guys, check out this short film that Ritvik did. I found it very sweet.#TwistShortFilmhttps://t.co/dqeFGlixgn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was shooting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha before a nationwide lockdown was announced. The portion of shooting is pending and will resume post the lockdown. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It was slated to release on Christmas 2020.

