Aamir Khan rings in his 15th wedding anniversary with Kiran Rao, Azad and Ira Khan at the Gir National Park

On Saturday, we caught a glimpse of and Kiran Rao heading out of Mumbai via the airport with kids, Ira Khan, Azad Khan and actor Imran Khan and his daughter. While the destination was unknown back then, the photos implied that Aamir and Kiran were heading out of the town for a vacation on their 15th wedding anniversary with their entire family. And now, their destination has been revealed and the couple is celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in the wild at the Gir National Park.

As per ANI, Aamir and Kiran along with Ira, Azad, Imran and his daughter Imara Malik Khan were spotted at the Gir National Park. As per the report, when Aamir arrived with his family, fans had gathered around the park to get clicked the superstar. The report stated that the actor took out time to speak to the media and interact with his fans too before heading for a 3-day Gir Forest Safari. While interacting with media, Aamir said called Gir a 'beautiful place.'

He even described how the experience has been for him at Gir and urged fans to come to Gir National Park for a holiday. He revealed that his entire family had come with him and shared that they were around 50 people.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It has been shot in several states in India and some portions have been filmed in Turkey too. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :ANI

