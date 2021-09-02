Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan reveals he fears his family & wishes to maintain distance; Here's Why

Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan has been in the news lately for the tiff with his family. He had recently revealed that although he has forgiven Aamir for what happened between them, he can’t forget the incident. In the latest interview, Faissal has opened about how he wishes to maintain distance from his family.

Faissal Khan who is attempting to reignite his acting career with a film called Faactory recently spoke his heart out in an interview with Navbharat Times. He said that he had to 'run away' otherwise he'd still be a prisoner at 's house. He said in Hindi, "I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."

Talking about his equation with Aamir Khan, Faissal Khan said, "Such a big incident happened to me, so I can forgive him, but I can't forget what happened. I talk to my family on the phone, I wish them on birthdays and on Eid, but there is a distance. There is also a fear, because of what they did in the past. I would like to maintain a distance. I won't lie, there is a barrier between us, but it's better to maintain this distance. I hold nothing against them, I wish them the best, but I don't want to cross certain lines, because I have my own dignity to protect."

For the unversed, Faissal Khan was allegedly kept under house arrest for a year because they felt that he 'was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia'. Faissal also revealed that he underwent a mental evaluation at JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which he was declared of sound mind by the judge.

