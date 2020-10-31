Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira gives a glimpse of her spooky make up as she gears up for Halloween 2020; See Post

As Halloween is here, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is celebrating it with her friends and shared pics of her celebration on social media.

’s daughter Ira Khan is a true blue social media queen who never misses a chance to treat her Instagram followers with some beautiful pics. From her random clicks to workouts or even enjoying sunsets, Ira’s Instagram has been LIT. And while the young starlet enjoys a decent fan following, she makes sure to keep her Insta fam updated about what she is up to. Interestingly with Halloween fever taking up the entire world, Ira also decided to celebrate it with her folks.

The lady took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her Halloween party with her friends. In the pic, Ira also gave a glimpse of her spooky Halloween make up as she geared up for a house party. The young starlet looked stunning in all black outfit as she posed with her friends. Ira captioned the image as. “So what if Halloween isn't a big thing in India? Any excuse to celebrate. And dress up. And get creative with whatever you have in your closet and Danielle's closet and Zayn's closet....I even considered trick or treating and scaring the kids in my building but.. Covid. So we dressed up and sat at home, eating McDonald's. How scary. Happy Halloween.”

Take a look at Ira Khan’s Halloween celebration:

To recall, Ira Khan had recently made the headlines after she opened up about her battle with clinical depression in a video on social media. She stated that she was battling with it for over 4 years. In the video, Ira says, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she has been battling clinical depression for over 4 years

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×