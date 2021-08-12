Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is an adorable sleepyhead in THIS messy hair look; Seen yet?

Ira khan, who is Aamir Khan’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, is quite popular as a star kid. Ira is quite active on social media and often shares cute and loved-up pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Ira often shares her thoughts with fans and followers. It is safe to say that the star kid is quite confident in being herself on social media, where she is under the constant surveillance of netizens. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ira, on Wednesday night, posted a selfie before hitting the sack, and it is a hashtag relatable for so many of us!

Taking to Instagram, Ira posted a photo of herself, where she can be seen without any filters; she had no makeup on, her hair was undone and messy, as her droopy eyes looked down at the camera lens. In her uninhibited self, she looked like any one of us when we are sleepy. Posting this cute close-up shot of herself, Ira wished her fans and followers goodnight. Her caption read, “Goodnight”, with a sleeping face emoji. She also added the hashtags #dream, #night, #sleep.

Have a look at Ira’s Instagram post here:

After she shared the post, fans dropped likes and comments in no time. While some also wished her a good night, others dropped red heart emojis. One user wrote, “Gud night Barbie,” and another said, “U r so beautiful.” Looks like netizens liked her unfiltered self.

However, a few weeks back, Ira had to face the wrath of trolls too, after they spotted what they thought was most probably a lighter and a pack of cigarettes that were blurred out in one of her photos.

