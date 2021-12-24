Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan adorably flaunts new earrings and tattoos in THESE pics; Seen yet?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Although Ira has not entered showbiz, she does have a big following on social media, and often finds herself in the limelight. Every once in a while, Mira takes to her Instagram space and treats her followers and fans to glimpses of her personal life. Ira not only shares pictures and videos of herself on the gram, but is also an avid advocate of mental health and conversations surrounding it.

Tonight, Ira took to the photo and video sharing application yet again and shared a couple of pictures with her Instagram family. The first picture is a selfie shared by Ira, where one can see her dressed up in cosy winter attire featuring a faux fur jacket and a black beanie. Ira also has a pair of hoop earrings which she is seen flaunting happily. The star kid adds the words ‘new earring day!’ as the caption. In the next picture, Ira gives her fans a glimpse of her minimal tattoos featuring a crescent moon, a sun, and a star, on her forearm. She added the hashtag ‘BOBURNHAMINSIDE’ and a caption that read “White girls Instagram page”.

Take a look:

The Christmas cheer has evidently had its effect on Ira. Yesterday, the star kid took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture featuring herself and her friend. The two women can be seen in a joyous and bright mood, as they pose beside a huge Christmas tree, dazzling with fairy lights and decorations. Both Ira and her friend can be seen flashing their bright smiles in their cozy winter clothes. Sharing this picture, Ira wrote a sweet caption for the post. It read, “Feelings about Christmas this year? #christmas #christmastree #readyornot #holiday”.

