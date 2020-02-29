Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Yuvraj Singh make Hazel Keech’s birthday special; Here's how

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh made Bodyguard actress Hazel Keech’s birthday a special affair in their own ways. Check it out.

Birthdays for anyone are a special occasion and one’s loved ones come up with ways to make it even more amazing. Speaking of this, a day back, Hazel Keech celebrated her birthday. The Bodyguard actor is currently making the most of her trip to New York with hubby and former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh. Often Hazel has shared videos and photos from her NYC trip and on the occasion of her 33rd birthday, Yuvi made it a point to make it special for her. Not just Yuvraj, even ’s daughter Ira Khan added a special touch to Hazel’s birthday.

First, Yuvraj took to social media to share an adorable selfie with Hazel and wished her in the sweetest way. Yuvraj mentioned in his wish that he is glad that Keech brought him out on a really cold day in New York to celebrate her birthday. The adorable couple stood next to the Statue of Liberty and clicked a selfie with Lady Liberty in the frame too. Yuvraj wrote, “Hey hazey it’s your bday ! Thank you for taking me out on a freezing day ,only cause it’s your bday have a great day my love.”

(Also Read: Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech shares a special message as he announces retirement from international cricket)

Meanwhile, Ira Khan, who has directed Hazel in her debut play Euripides Medea, also added a sweet wish from her side on social media and shared a throwback photo and a video. In the video, we can see Hazel decked up for the play and Ira fanning her. In the photo, both Ira and Hazel can be seen flaunting their sweet smiles for a photo. Ira shared the post and wrote, “Hello, you beautiful soul Happy BirthdayNo clue where you are or which time zone but I hope you're having the most amazing time and you know that I love you and miss you! Hold on to your amazingness the world needs it.”

Check out the wishes:

Meanwhile, Yuvi also shared a sweet video from their lunch date where the entire restaurant can be seen singing for Hazel the ‘Happy birthday’ song. Well, indeed, the Bodyguard actress had a special 33rd birthday, all thanks to her hubby Yuvraj and her play director, Ira.

Credits :Instagram

Read More