Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has a message for the actor after she watches Dil Chahta Hai; See post

Dil Chahta Hain starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna clocked 19 years on August 10, 2020

A few days back, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dil Chahta Hain clocked 19 years, and there’d be hardly anyone who didn’t like this trendsetter film. While we are sure that cinephiles have watched the film countless times, Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, too has watched the film a number of times and what is interesting is that recently, when she watched the film again, she noticed daddy’s leather pants in the film, and wanted daddy too to notice it.

Well, Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe in which Aamir Khan is wearing leather pants, and sharing a video from the song, Ira Khan wrote, “Please notice the leather pants. 19 years!" The film was directed by Farhan Akhtar, and an emotion Farhan took to social media to celebrate 19 years of the film as he wrote, “#19YearsOfDCH. 19 years later, Akash, Sid aur Sameer dost the, hain, aur hamesha rahenge. Here's to the moments that stayed with us, just like their friendship.”

Talking about Ira Khan, she is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Also, recently, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. As for Aamir Khan, he is currently in Turkey to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Ira Khan's THESE photos are UNMISSABLE; Check them out

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×