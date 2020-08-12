  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has a message for the actor after she watches Dil Chahta Hai; See post

Dil Chahta Hain starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna clocked 19 years on August 10, 2020
Mumbai
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has a message for the actor after watching Dil Chahta Hai; See postAamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has a message for the actor after watching Dil Chahta Hai; See post

A few days back, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dil Chahta Hain clocked 19 years, and there’d be hardly anyone who didn’t like this trendsetter film. While we are sure that cinephiles have watched the film countless times, Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, too has watched the film a number of times and what is interesting is that recently, when she watched the film again, she noticed daddy’s leather pants in the film, and wanted daddy too to notice it.

Well, Ira Khan took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe in which Aamir Khan is wearing leather pants, and sharing a video from the song, Ira Khan wrote, “Please notice the leather pants. 19 years!" The film was directed by Farhan Akhtar, and an emotion Farhan took to social media to celebrate 19 years of the film as he wrote, “#19YearsOfDCH. 19 years later, Akash, Sid aur Sameer dost the, hain, aur hamesha rahenge. Here's to the moments that stayed with us, just like their friendship.”

Talking about Ira Khan, she is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Also, recently, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. As for Aamir Khan, he is currently in Turkey to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Ira Khan's THESE photos are UNMISSABLE; Check them out

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement