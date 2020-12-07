Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looks alluring in a bikini; Shares PHOTOS from her much needed getaway

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to her social media handle to share a few candid pictures from her recent getaway.

's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user. She enjoys a huge fan following on the online networking platforms. To keep her fans updated, she often shares pictures and videos from her day-to-day life on Instagram. Recently, Ira took to her social media handle to share a few candid pictures from her recent getaway. The star kid can be seen enjoying her ‘me-time’ in the pictures. In the first picture, Ira can be seen chilling in the pool.

She looks stunning in a yellow bikini top. In the second picture, the star kid can be seen relaxing in a bathtub while reading a book. Ira mentioned in her post that she is now back to work after a much-needed break. While sharing the beautiful stills, she wrote, ''I have a lot to do. In terms of social media commitments and non-time-bound-but-the-sooner-the-better commitments.

But sometimes you need a break. For yourself. And first you need to fulfill your commitments to yourself.

And now I'm back to work. Thanks for waiting

#timeout #metime #breathe #nowtogetbacktowork''.

Check out Ira Khan’s latest photos here:

Recently, there were reports doing rounds on the internet that Aami Khan’s daughter Ira is dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare.

On the work front, last year, she made her directorial debut in the entertainment world with the stage production of Euripides' play Medea. It featured Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead role.

