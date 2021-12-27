Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looks ecstatic as she kisses beau Nupur Shikhare in adorable Christmas PICS

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has posted a new picture with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and it’s all things adorable. Christmas 2021 might be over, but the holiday cheer and mood are not, and a quick glance at our social media feeds is proof of this. Take Ira, for instance. The star-kid has not made her big-screen debut yet, but she is in no way away from the limelight. Ira is quite active on Instagram where she frequently treats fans to glimpses of her life.

Ira does not shy away from sharing loved-up pictures with her beau Nupur Shikhare. Her fans and followers often swoon over the lovebirds’ adorable pictures together. Last night, Ira took to the photo-and-video sharing application yet again and shared a couple of pictures with her Insta fam. In the pictures, Ira looks quite cute in a white top and checkered green skirt. She layered up with a black jacket on top, and donned a cute reindeer hair-band. Nupur, on the other hand, wore a blue shirt along with black trousers. In one picture, Ira is seen lovingly placing a peck on Nupur’s cheeks.

Sharing these pictures, Nupur captioned the post, “Merry Christmas Part 1. Bloopers in story! #christmas #christmastree #merrychristmas #outfit #dressup #raindeer #love “. Nupur reacted in the comments section with a heart and kiss emoji.

Take a look:

Earlier last night, Nupur also took to his Instagram stories and posted a selfie with Ira. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post, “Love in a person – Ira”.