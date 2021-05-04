Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan ‘loves distracting’ beau Nupur Shikhare as he performs ‘strange movements’

Ira Khan shared a video of the home exercise being performed by boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as she does not understand the strange moves he was doing.

’s daughter Ira Khan is an artist and a fitness enthusiast rolled into one. A few weeks ago she went for her first kickboxing session and poked fun at herself for not being able to perform the moves. Her beau Nupur Shikhare is a fitness enthusiast as well and an athlete of high standards. Ira has openly shared the downfall of her previous relationship and the start of a new union with Nupur Shikhare. Ira, who is an active Instagram user, posted a story regarding Nupur and she could not understand the exercise he was performing.

Mumbai is under strict government-imposed lockdown and therefore the workout places are closed as well. In Ira’s Instagram story, Nupur is performing a kind of push-up that only an expert could do, and perhaps Ira is not one of them. She recorded him performing the exercise from the corner of the room as he was taking the center stage. In one half of our story, she writes, “What are these strange movements?...” Nupur was busy not missing on his workout while also keeping an eye out on Ira and her phone.

In another part of her story, Ira wrote, “love distracting him” as Nupur finished his workout and picked up his phone to sit and relax on the chair. Before even entering Bollywood, Ira Khan has garnered a huge following on social media. Despite being the daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira has been substantially open about her life in the public domain including the relationships and her battle with depression.

