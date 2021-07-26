Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan mercilessly trolled by Netizens for her recent picture; Read to Find OUT

’s daughter Ira Khan keeps grabbing eyeballs for her lovey-dovey pictures with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The star-kid keeps posting pictures of them and receives a lot of love. Yet, again, Ira’s recent Instagram post has brought her into the limelight, but this time for all the wrong reasons. Ira took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her sitting on a bench. She can be seen petting her furry friend, who was seated on her lap. While the picture looked every bit cute, but some of the eagle-eyed netizens noticed the possible cigarette packet, and a lighter was kept on the bench beside her, which was apparently blurred in the picture.

Ira Khan captioned this cute picture as “Good Morning” with a coffee cup emoji. But, unfortunately, she was trolled in the comments section by the netizens. One user wrote, “which cigarette do u smoke?”. While the other wrote, “Cigrate or lighter v focus me aa gya hai.” A third user went on to write, “Cigarettes lighter blurrrrrr.” Fans were curious to know if she had really blurred out the cigarette pack.

Check it out:

Well, we would say that nothing can be hidden from the netizens ever. We wonder what would be Ira’s reaction to this trolling. Reportedly, Ira Khan is busy holidaying with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Himachal Pradesh, and the couple has been sharing doting pictures from their outing.

What do you think of the trolling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

