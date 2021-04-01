Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with depression; Says ‘There are lots of parts to me’

Ira Khan has openly admitted that she suffered from depression. The star kid always tries to aware people from her depression journey

’s daughter Ira Khan has always grabbed headlines. Right from no makeup pictures to her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, the star kid has managed to remain in limelight. However, she took the internet by storm when she revealed that she was suffering from depression. The star kid has always been vocal about her depression journey. She has often shared her feeling about mental health issues and tries to spread awareness about it. Her Instagram feed is filled with such posts.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Ira Khan wrote, “Me: So now what? Therapist: I don’t know. There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing - not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy.”

In the recent post, she has once again opened up about her depression.

Take a look at her video screenshot here:

Meanwhile, off lately many celebrities have come out and admitted that they had suffered from depression including . The actress also runs an NGO on this.

Also Read: Ira Khan shares her battle with depression: Had to smile in cousin's wedding photos although I felt like crap

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×