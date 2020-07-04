Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is over the moon as she moves into a new abode; Shares pics of her space

Ira Khan has recently got herself a new house and she has shared beautiful pics of the residence on social media.

’s daughter Ira Khan is a happy bird these days and she has all the reason to feel so. After all, the lady has moved into her new abode now. Ira has got herself a new house and she recently moved into her new abode. This is the first time that Ira has moved out and is she is quite excited about these new beginnings of her life. In fact, the excited youngster also shared pics of her new house on Instagram.

In the pics, Ira was seen in a grey coloured striped nightdress as she was sitting on her study table with a giant pencil in her hand. The room features a bookshelf with some interesting books to read along with some paintings which might be drawn by her. Also, one can’t miss the big poster of her the cartoon character Goku. In the caption, Ira shared her excitement about the new beginnings and wrote, “Look at my new home #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse.”

Take a look at Ira Khan’s new house pics:

Meanwhile, Ira has been one of the most popular star kids lately courtesy her interesting Instagram posts. In fact, she even grabbed a lot of eyeballs after her father Aamir Khan recently crashed her online workout session and was seen interacting with Ira’s trainer. Reportedly, Ira’s trainer had also trained Mr Perfectionist in movies like PK and Dhoom 3 and his physique has certainly left the audience in awe.

ALSO READ Aamir Khan indulges in a fun banter with daughter Ira Khan as he crashes her live workout video | PINKVILLA

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×