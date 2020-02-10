Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan pens birthday note for her friend as she shares UNSEEN PICS from a photoshoot

Today, Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, shared a series of unseen pictures from her photo shoot as she penned a note for her friend on her birthday.

Amongst all the star kids, ’s daughter, Ira Khan, has been hogging the limelight on social media even before her Bollywood debut. Now we don’t quite know as to when will Ira make her Bollywood debut but we all know that she has made her directorial debut with a play, Euripedes’ Medea, Ira’s first professional directorial venture, that premiered in Mumbai. While announcing the play on social media, Ira had expressed a sense of excitement as she said, “I’m super-excited! I have been working on it for months but I haven’t really been able to tell anybody about it. But now, I can scream it to everybody. Yay!”

Now today, Ira Khan, who is quite active on social media, shared a series of pictures from a photo shoot wherein she is seen twinning with her friend, and alongside the photo, Ira wished her friend as she wrote, “HEEEYYYYY Happy Birthday, beautiful! I miss you! And talking to you for 8 hours a day on my landline. Can't wait for all the things to come Here for you always…”

Earlier, during an interview, 3 Idiots actor Aamir Khan had opened up on his daughter’s debut as he had said that he was proud of Ira and Junaid for making it on their own, without any assistance from him. Aamir Khan had said that Ira had informed him about the play but didn’t ask for any help and neither did she ask for any guidance. “They’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’. Junaid is acting in theatre and he’s also on his own. So, both are doing what they feel like doing.”

Credits :Instagram

