Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is a philosopher by the pool in this cute PIC: ‘I was dared’

Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a lovely pic where she is looking beautiful sitting by the pool and a philosophical caption with the metaphor of a chair.

Ira Khan is known to be the daughter of Superstar and his ex-wife Reena but over the years she has come to be known as a person with an open mind who speaks freely about the issues despite the lineage she was born into. In the past, she had opened up about her battle with depression and what it’s like to live through that. Despite the privileges she comes from, she has had the ability to interact openly with exactly what she thinks in the free world that we all inhabit.

Recently, Ira Khan shared a beautiful picture where she is sitting by the pool wearing a pink shirt bathing in the sun. Ira is sitting on what appears to be a rather small chair for a grown person but she has somehow found her space on it. With one leg inside the pool, getting sunkissed in the shadow of lush greenery behind her, Ira Khan is all things what a peaceful weekend hopes to be. Ira indulged in philosophy about chairs and how she believes all chairs are real chairs, all in the vein of humor.

Take a look at her post:

Ira captioned the post by writing, “I was dared that it wasn’t a real chair. All chairs are real chairs! They’re all meant to be sat on!” Ira is yet to make her debut in Bollywood though she has a keen interest in creative professions and actively indulges her time in the theater. Ira in the past had spoken about her long relationship with Mishaal Kripalani and the breakup that happened in 2019.

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

