Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan poses beside a huge Christmas tree in THIS picture-perfect moment

The holiday season is around the corner and our midweek blues are slowly and gradually being overshadowed by celebratory moods. It looks like Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is no exception to this, courtesy of her latest picture on Instagram. Ira is quite an avid social media user. The young woman keeps it quite real, candid, and transparent, while she shares glimpses of her life with her followers and fans. From sharing moments with her beau Nupur Shikhare to opening up about her mental health, Ira has done it all. And tonight, she’s all cheerful, as she shares a picture with a lit-up Christmas tree.

The Christmas cheer has evidently had its effect on Ira. A few hours back today, the star kid took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture featuring herself and her friend. The two women can be seen in a joyous and bright mood, as they pose beside a huge Christmas tree, dazzling with fairy lights and decorations. Both Ira and her friend can be seen flashing their bright smiles in their cozy winter clothes. Sharing this picture, Ira wrote a sweet caption for the post. It read, “Feelings about Christmas this year? #christmas #christmastree #readyornot #holiday”.

Take a look:

In other news, a couple of months back, Ira had taken to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen openly talking about her mental health. She talked about how she had been feeling low and angry for some time, and how she was not able to put her creative juices to execution. After she posted the video, her followers and friends extended their love and support for Ira in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Ex couple Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao reunite to celebrate son Azad’s birthday; See Inside Pics