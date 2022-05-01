Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals getting anxiety attacks; Says ‘haven't found a way to stop it’

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He made it to the headlines yesterday after he got together with Kareena Kapoor Khan to start a feather challenge on Instagram and they also released a teaser of the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, today Aamir’s daughter has grabbed all the limelight after she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her revealing that she gets anxiety attacks.

In the picture, we can see Ira Khan dressed in a beige coloured nightsuit as she stands in front of a mirror taking a mirror selfie. Sharing this pic, Ira wrote, “I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like. It's a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it's become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist.”

Ira continued, “In case anyone needed words to describe how they're feeling and this can be of any help. It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured. But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there. P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack. Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later.”

