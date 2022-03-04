Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals movie debut plans; Talks about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare

Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan just revealed why she loves boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Ira is not a part of showbiz. However, that has not kept her away from the limelight. Ira keeps quite an active presence on social media where she shares updates about her life with fans without any inhibitions. Moreover, Ira also drops adorable glimpses with her beau Nupur every now and then, while fans swoon over the lovebirds. A few moments back, Ira took to her Instagram space and revealed the reason she is in a relationship with Nupur. She also revealed her plans about a movie debut.

Sometime back, Ira participated in an interactive session with her followers on Instagram. She then took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and answered a few questions from fans on her Instagram stories. However, she did not share the questions she was answering. Ira revealed that she has no plans of joining Bollywood. She further shared why she is in a relationship with Nupur as she wrote, “I am with Popeye because he is a beautiful, amazing, human being”. She also shared that she has had a vulnerable week, but that she’s hopeful she will be fine. For the unversed, Ira has been quite vocal about her mental health on social media, and she often tries to destigmatize it by talking about it openly.

Take a look at Ira Khan’s story:

Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Ira had shared a cosy and loved-up picture with Nupur. Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, “Couples who afternoon-nap together, stay together. Happy Valentine's Day Wishing you all safe, comfortable, trusting, content, heart-filling love #happyvalentinesday #valentineday #love #siesta #afternoonnap #nap #couple #couplegoals”

