Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she has been battling clinical depression for over 4 years

On World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan opened up on her struggles and revealed that she is clinically depressed.

’s daughter, Ira Khan has revealed that she has been battling clinical depression for over four years now. Ira’s revelation came on World Mental Health Day. She took to her social media handle to share a video wherein she can be seen raising awareness about the importance of mental health. Ira has also mentioned in her video that she is doing fine now; however, she wanted to do something on mental health and that is why she decided to shoot a video for her followers.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Ira captioned it, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

In the video, Ira says, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

Further, she added, “Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”

Ira’s post has been liked by several people, her cousin Zayn Khan commented on her post and wrote ‘You brave, brave girl’. Actress Hazel Keech, who featured in Ira Khan’s first play as a theatre director, wrote, “Proud of you Tich.” Whereas Gulshan Devaiah commented, “What a cutie.”

Also Read: PIC: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she has found an alternate career; Flaunts the tattoo drawn by her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×