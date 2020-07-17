  1. Home
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s quarantine workout includes gymnastic rings and fans are impressed

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's quarantine workout includes gymnastic rings and fans are impressed
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is a social media star and her posts grab attention immediately. From her candid selfies to her workout videos, Ira Khan’s social media posts are loved by fans, and today, Ira Khan posted a workout video wherein she is seen trying gymnastic rings, and alongside the video, Ira wrote, “This is me in a gym. Squeals and all. Sorry about the super loud standing fans. @nupur_shikhare the only time I'll 'skin a cat'…” Soon after, all of her fans were super impressed with her workout and praised the girl.  

A few days back. While Ira was working out with her trainer virtually, her father and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan crashed her workout video, and netizens had a whale of a time to catch a glimpse of Aamir Khan. Yes, last month, when Ira was working out with fitness trainer David Poznic virtually, Aamir Khan crashed the video and David, who trained Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3 as well as PK, asked the actor if he wanted to join the session, to which Aamir replied that he just came to say hi.

For all those who don’t know, Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role and it premiered in different cities across India in December last year. As for Aamir Khan, he will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, and in the film, Aamir will be seen romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out Ira Khan's workout video here:

Credits :Instagram

