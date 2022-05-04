Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares cute pics of her coffee date with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan often makes it to the headlines for something or the other. Recently she grabbed all the attention after she revealed getting anxiety attacks and crying fits. Talking about her personal life she keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures with her BF Nupur Shikare. These two never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Well, today the star kid took to her Instagram handle to share yet another set of cute pictures of her and BF Nupur from their coffee date.

In the first Instagram story, Ira Khan shared a picture of herself looking pretty. It is a selfie wherein we can see her keeping her hair on one side. She can be seen wearing a white shrug with blue stripes over a blacktop. With minimal makeup, just kohl in her eyes and dangling earrings she looked flawless. Nupur wrote ‘Hey’ on the picture. In the next picture, we can see Nupur wearing a blue shirt and seems to be busy on his phone with a coffee mug kept in front of him.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ira has always been vocal about her mental health and is often seen talking about them on social media. On Monday, she shared a long note, in which she talked about the one thing that helped her anxiety. In the caption, she also wrote using body scrub while showering after her attack helped her soothe herself.

On the work front, a few years back, the star kid made her debut as a theatre director. She directed the play Euripides’ Medea with Hazel Keech in the lead.

