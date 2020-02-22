Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares UNSEEN pics from 2004 Christmas with him; Calls herself fashion disaster

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram to share some unseen photos from her childhood Christmas celebration with the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. Ira’s take on her look back then is extremely endearing. Check it out.

One of the most popular starkids in Bollywood is ’s daughter, Ira Khan. Despite staying away from the limelight, Ira always manages to grab eyeballs with her social media uploads. Even though Aamir’s daughter chose not to become an actor, she manages to grab the limelight due to her work as a play director and also her social media posts. From a stunning photoshoot to sharing throwback photos, Ira’s unique take on things often leaves netizens in awe. And once again, with her recent series of photos with dad Aamir from a childhood Christmas celebration, she has taken the internet by storm.

On Saturday, Aamir’s daughter shared unseen photos from a Christmas celebration at their house. In the throwback photos, Ira can be seen sporting a red Santa cap with a white tee and grey trackpants. Along with Ira, we can see Aamir dressed in a black tee and denim shorts. With his long hair and moustache, it looked like Aamir was shooting for Mangal Pandey back then. In one of the photos, Ira can be seen handing over a present to Aamir while talking.

(Also Read: Ira Khan's THESE photos are UNMISSABLE; Check them out)

On receiving a gift from Ira, Aamir seems all smiling in the photo. However, Ira’s caption stole the entire show. She called herself ‘Santa’s helper’ but also had a take on her ears. Ira wrote, “Santa's helper I even have the ears for it! #throwback #christmas #missing #santashelper #elf #elfears #fashiondiaster #film #nostalgia.” Looks like the present day Ira isn’t impressed with her sense of style back in 2004. But whatever the case may be, the starlet surely has a great sense of humour and her photos are beyond adorable.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Ira was in the news last year as she had directed a play titled Euripides's Medea that starred Hazel Keech and her brother Junaid Khan as well. Ira got a lot of appreciation for the same. On the other hand, Aamir is away to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, Aamir will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and it is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is slated to be released on Christmas 2020.

.

Credits :Instagram

Read More