Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shells out major workout goals as she attempts Shirshasana; See PHOTO

Aamir Khan’s daughter is a fitness enthusiast as she attempts perfecting Yoga handstand in latest video; Take a look
Mumbai
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shells out major workout goals as she attempts Shirshasana; See PHOTO
Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she never disappoints her fans as she makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and workout videos. While a few days back, Ira Khan was seen virtually working out with her trainer, today, Ira Khan brightened up the day when she posted a video wherein she is seen attempting the Shirshasana or the Yoga headstand. In her latest video, Ira Khan can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana and alongside, her caption read, “And then everything got very confusing. We'll try again tomorrow.”

Also, earlier this month, Ira moved to a new house and taking to Instagram, she shared this piece of news with her fans as alongside a few photos, she wrote, “Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse.” But amidst a host of her videos, one video that caught our attention was when daddy Aamir Khan crashed her Live workout session with her trainer and since Ira’s fitness trainer, David Poznic, was the one who trained Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3 as well as PK, he asked the actor if he wanted to join the session, to which Aamir replied that he just came to say hi.

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role and it premiered in different cities across India in December last year.

Check out Ira Khan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

