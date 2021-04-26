Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shows her goofy side with a ‘Sleepy but awake’ selfie and Instagram filters

Ira Khan gives her followers a treat on Instagram as she looks adorable in the selfie while trying funny Instagram filters of huge glasses.

Ira Khan has become a huge sensation in the world of social media even before she has received a launch film in Bollywood. Being ’s daughter from his ex-wife Reena, Ira has garnered tremendous attention from the fans and maybe eyeing her foray into the world of the Hindi film industry soon. Ira has been making headlines for a while whether because of her open acceptance of the battle with depression despite being on the young side and coming from a privileged family or her declaration of the relationship with Nupur Shikhare on Instagram during Valentine’s week.

Ira recently treated her followers by displaying her fun side on Instagram. She posted a selfie captioning it, “I’m awake!! Sleepy but awake”. Ira who often posts glimpses of her personal life on Instagram where it may be her first time practicing kickboxing or a wonderful selfie with Nupur tried a funny filter on Instagram. She picked a big brown sunglass studded with diamonds animatedly from the filter region and tried it on her face while lying down and posted it on her Instagram story.

Ira Khan candidly captioned the picture by writing, “shining sunglasses do no look nice on me”. Ira Khan has candidly opened up about her relationship as well by addressing the speculations on social media. To make her lockdown productive, Ira Khan keeps on indulging herself in learning skills and disciplines, the proof of which is her kickboxing video on Instagram. Ira could not be nailing the exercise moves because it was her first time trying the art form.

