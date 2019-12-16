Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan soars the temperature in a thigh high slit gown; Internet calls her ‘stunning’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been the talk of the town due to her debut play. Her latest photoshoot has caught the internet’s attention. Check it out.

Bollywood has several star kids who are always in the news for some reason or the other. Among them, ’s daughter Ira Khan has been the talk of the town due to her debut play as director, Euripiedes' Medea. The young Starkid has been busy with the same and was also in the news for it. Amidst this, Ira’s sizzling photoshoot in the hills is going viral on social media and her photos have prompted netizens to call her stunning.

Ira has been sharing stunning clicks from her photoshoot in the hills. In the photo, Aamir’s daughter is seen sporting a lilac backless gown with a thigh-high slit. As she struck several poses for the photoshoot at the backdrop of picturesque hills, one couldn’t help but notice her talent as a model. In one of the photos, we only get to see Ira’s back, while in another picture, Aamir’s daughter is seen perched in a bench in a park with a view of the hills.

(Also Read: Ira Khan says THIS about directing her father Aamir Khan in films; Find Out)

Ira shared the photos and captioned it, “ What a view….” Ira’s debut play, Euripiedes' Medea was showcased in Mumbai early this month and has been getting rave reviews for the performances and direction. Ira has been sharing updates about the same on her social media handle too. Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh’s wife, had consented to play the lead in Ira’s debut play and back then, Ira had announced it in complete style on social media. Ira’s brother, Junaid Khan also plays an important part in the same. It is produced by NautankiSa Productions which is headed by veteran star Sarika.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Instagram

Read More