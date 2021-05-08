Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan talks about putting on weight on her birthday; Reveals inspiring fitness plan

On Ira Khan's 23rd birthday, the star kid took to her Instagram handle to share her month-long fitness plan after feeling 'heavy' in the past few weeks. Take a look.

’s daughter Ira Khan is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. The star kid took to her Instagram handle to share her thoughts on her special day. For the unversed, Ira is an avid social media user and often shares her journey with combating depression on her account. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts inspiring videos addressing mental health concerns, which help in mobilizing public opinion. On her big day, the starlet talked about feeling ‘heavy’ and opened up about her fitness plans.

In the video, we can see Ira open up about putting on weight during the last few weeks. She said, “I can tell that I have put on weight but that is different from feeling heavy,” and further added, “I haven’t done any physical exercise consistently for more than a month in over four years, maybe more.” The young starlet also revealed that she got a slipped disc when she was 19 years old. She talked about feeling uninspired to work out. She said, “I cry in the gym not because I feel fat but because I feel unable to move the way I used to and it really bothers me.”

Take a look at the video:

Ira said she often convinces herself to burn off calories after consuming junk food. However, she’s unable to do so. “I still, in my head, think that I am a fit person so I eat a bunch of crap, thinking, 'Oh, I'll work it off', but I don't anymore.” In order to overcome her concerns and take charge of her life, the star kid shared her one-month fitness challenge.

