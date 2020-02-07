Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan turns Wonder Woman as she poses with ‘Superman’ but her caption steals the show

Ira Khan often becomes the talk of the town due to her stunning photoshoots. However, this time, Aamir Khan’s daughter took over the internet with photos where she turned into a superhero. Check it out.

When it comes to star kids of Bollywood, ’s daughter Ira Khan comes among those who have chosen to stay away from the limelight. However, despite opting to stay away from acting, Ira always manages to grab the attention with her stunning photoshoots. But more than that, Ira’s social media posts garner a lot of attention from fans who love to see her banter with her close friends. A recent example of it came in the form of a series of photos in which Ira can be seen posing with her ‘Superman.’

Ira took to Instagram to share photos with her celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in which she is seen twinning in red with him. However, what caught our attention was the fact that Aamir’s daughter had donned a tee with Wonder Woman’s logo while Nupur was seen sporting a top with Superman logo. The two seemed to be turning superheroes for the day and Ira couldn’t help but come up with some useful advice for all. Ira shared the photos in which she is seen posing with Nupur and fans loved their banter over it.

Ira captioned it as, “Be your own superhero! But in case you’re looking for some... #superhero #superman #wonderwoman #thetvshow #withtheinvisibleplane #twinning #didweplanit #whatno.” Nupur reshared the same photos and captioned it as, “Between flying, saving the world and fighting crime, a quick pit stop for some sushi and a picture.” Aamir’s daughter came up with a hilarious reply to this and their banter lit up social media.



Ira has been making headlines since she announced that she was more interested in directing than in acting. Recently, Aamir’s daughter directed a Greek play titled Euripedes’ Medea that was presented in the month of December 2019 in Mumbai. Hazel Keech was the lead star of Ira’s play and her brother Junaid Khan also played an important role in the same.

