Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan twins in black with BF Nupur Shikhare in new PIC; Latter says ‘I love you’

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although Ira is not a part of Bollywood yet, she has been a part of the limelight. She is quite active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her life with fans and followers. Ira seldom shies away from expressing her love for beau Nupur Shikhare on Instagram. In fact, their mushy posts often leave fans swooning over the couple. Keeping up with this trajectory, recently Ira yet again took to the ’gram and shared a fabulous picture with Nupur. Check it out below.

Ira Khan posts a mush PIC with beau Nupur Shikhare

Ira took to her Instagram space and posted an adorable photo with her beau as they got ready for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s screening. In the picture, the lovebirds could be seen twinning in black. Ira looked glamourous as she donned a black sheer top over a black bra. She paired it with matching trousers. Her hair was left open, and she applied eyeliner, eyeshadow, and some lip tint for makeup. On the other hand, Nupur kept it effortlessly handsome in a black tee-shirt with matching denim pants. The couple stood next to each other as they smiled at the camera for the photo.

Sharing this picture, Ira captioned the post, “Hey (smiley emoji) @nupur_shikhare #laalsinghchaddha.”

Nupur took to the comments section and left a sweet comment on the picture. It read, “I Bubs (kiss emoji) (red heart emoji) (heart eye emoji) @khan.ira I love you, main ki Kara ?” To this, Ira replied, “@nupur_shikhare Keeping loving me! Hello. What else?”

Take a look:

Recently, when media personnel asked Aamir about his daughter Ira’s play, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor replied, “Ira when she made Medea, I thought it was quite good. It was definitely a very difficult subject to pick in theatre about a mother who kills her own children. Quite a dark one. But good attempt. I thought she did a good job in her first play.” For the unversed, Ira’s theatre production Medea, is the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name. This play features Hazel Keech who plays the title role.

