Aamir Khan’s fees to his upcoming movies: 5 Things fans need to know about Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist

- the name needs no introduction. Touted to be Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir has been one of the most successful actors in the industry. The superstar had made his Bollywood debut as the main lead with the 1988 release Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and went on to become an overnight star. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. In his career of over three decades, Aamir has went on to give numerous blockbuster hits and proved her versatility time and again over the silver screen.

Interestingly, the Taare Zameen Par star never shied away from experiments, be it with the genres or his looks. From romance to comedy, family dramas and period dramas, Aamir’s versatility game has been on point. Needless to say, it is always a treat to watch the Sarfarosh star on the silver screen. Besides, he has also tried his hands at screenwriting, playback singing, direction and production. And while Aamir continues to rule millions of hearts, here are some of the lesser known facts about the superstar.

Aamir Khan’s super hit movies

Aamir Khan has an impressive body of work and super hit movies include Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Raja Hindustani, Ishq, Ghulam, Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, etc.

Aamir Khan’s first production

Aamir Khan ventured into production and established a production house named Aamir Khan Productions. His first production was Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2001 release Lagaan wherein he played the lead role of Bhuvan.

Aamir Khan’s fees

Aamir Khan doesn’t believe in taking money upfront. In fact, he takes the percentage of profit. Explaining his business model, the superstar had once said, “So if a film doesn't work, I won't make money. But no one should suffer a loss, I feel responsible for that”. According to a report published in FilmiBeat, Aamir Khan made a fee of over Rs 100 crore with Dhoom 3 as he got a direct remuneration of Rs. 10 crore and the distribution rights of overseas market. On the other hand, the superstar had reportedly earned Rs 175 crore from Dangal alone, a Forbes report stated.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movies

The superstar is now gearing up for the release of his much talked about movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha will feature Aamir Khan playing the role of a Sikh.

Aamir Khan’s first wife

Aamir married Reena Dutta in April 1986 before he made his big debut as a lead actor. The couple has two children together – Junaid and Ira. Aamir and Reena ended their 16 year marriage in 2002.

