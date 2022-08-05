Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha character gets approval from SGPC community; Actor touched by the reaction

All eyes are on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan since they are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. This movie has already created a lot of hype amongst the fans and they cannot wait to see the movie. Well as we all have seen in the trailer of the film, Aamir is playing a Sardar character in it. A lot of controversies related to the portrayal of a Sardar character in films and web shows have upset the Sikh community. Hence the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha reportedly kept screening for the Sikh community.

Laal Singh Chaddha makers keep screening for the Sikh community

According to reports in India Today, the Laal Singh Chaddha makers did not want to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. Hence they arranged for a special screening for the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee. The traditional Sikh body has approved the depiction of the Sardar character in the film. Aamir Khan opened up during this screening and said that he was very touched by the reaction of the members of the SGPC. He was glad that Laal Singh Chaddha touched their hearts so deeply. The reports further added that before starting the shoot, the makers had shown the script of the film to the members of the SGPC community as they wanted to get every detail right.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was not the first choice of Aamir Khan

In the recent Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Aamir Khan revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was not his first choice. The PK actor indirectly hinted at who was his first choice and netizens have found out who the actress was. An ad for a jewellery brand featuring Manushi Chhillar and Kareena surfaced on the internet yesterday and fans wonder if Manushi was Aamir’s first choice.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor REVEALS she had to screen test for her part in Laal Singh Chaddha