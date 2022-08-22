Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has no buyers for OTT release?

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha was released recently. Well, the film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles did not do well at the box office and fell prey to the boycott culture on social media. Earlier, Aamir has spoken about the streaming rights of this film and how every filmmaker should release their films after a gap of almost 6 months of its theatrical release. But, the latest reports suggest that the PK star might be facing a little trouble in terms of Laal Singh Chaddha’s OTT release after its debacle at the box office.

According to reports in Mid Day, Aamir Khan was in talks with Netflix for the streaming rights of Laal Singh Chaddha. But now it looks like the deal has fallen through. Before the release of the film, Aamir had quoted Rs 150 crore and asked for a six-month window as he planned to release the film in China too. The reports further stated that the streaming giant had offered him Rs 50 crore and also urged him to reduce the 6-month window. Later the PK star revised his asking price to Rs 125 crore as he was confident that Laal Singh Chaddha will do well at the box office. But since the film did not do that well at the box office the streaming giant is said to have lost interest in acquiring it. Apparently, the makers of the film have not found any takers and now the studio that bankrolled the movie is planning to release it on a streaming platform of the group.

Recently, Anupam Kher the actor who has worked with Aamir Khan in cult films like Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and others took a dig at him and spoke about his controversial statement about intolerance in 2015. Taking a dig at Aamir’s intolerance comment, The Kashmir Files actor further said, “If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you.”

