Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha makers clarify their stand on littering allegations: Strongly deny such claims

Aamir Khan Productions via an official statement have denied the claims of littering their shooting space in Ladakh.

Alleged allegations were doing the rounds that the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ i.e. Productions have littered a village in Ladakh where they have been currently shooting the mega venture. According to Twitter user Jigmat Ladakhi’s claim, the unit of Laal Singh Chaddha left behind traces of litter after having to complete their work in a serene Ladakh village. While posting the video of the location, the Twitter user alleged, “This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh. Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself."

Aamir Khan Productions on Tuesday have put out an official statement on the matter ‘strongly’ denying such claims. The statement read, “To whomsoever, it may concern: AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day, there is a re-check of the entire location, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it. We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like.”

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood cult film ‘Forrest Gump’. Laal Singh Chaddha is currently being shot in Ladakh as Naga Chaitanya has also joined the film with a crucial role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor in one of the leading parts and the latest release date has not been announced yet.

