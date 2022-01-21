Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha NOT postponed for release; Will release on Baisakhi 2022

The massive in spike of COVID 19 cases this year have once again taken a toll on the entertainment industry. The theatres were shut and several big releases were postponed for release including Jersey, RRR etc. Amid this, there were speculations that Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya starrer Laal Singh Chaddha have also been postponed for release. For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release on Baisakhi this year. Clearly, the news had got the fans worried. However, Aamir Khan has cleared the air regarding the rumoured postponement of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Sharing a statement on social media, Aamir rubbished the reports and stated that the Advait Chandan directorial will release on April 14 this year as decided. The statement read as, “Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chadda’s release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s post:

For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Interestingly, the movie, which will feature Aamir Khan in a turbaned avatar, will mark his third collaboration with Bebo after 3 Idiots and Talaash.