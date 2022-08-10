Aamir Khan’s lucky charm: Laal Singh Chaddha actor wears same pink shirt at screening, trailer launch & b’day

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan has a lucky charm, or so it seems. Like any of us, B’Town celebs have their beliefs too – a few quirkier than others. While some people change the spellings of their names, others like to use only certain lucky numbers for their cars and bikes. And now, it looks like Aamir has his own version of a lucky charm too. Why, you ask? Well, we noticed that the actor was seen donning the same pink shirt on his most special days recently. Yes, you read that right! Read on to know more.

Aamir Khan and his lucky pink shirt

Tonight, Aamir was photographed at his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha’s screening in the dream city of Mumbai. The actor was seen donning a light pink shirt over a white tee and blue denim pants. If you feel that you have seen this outfit on him before, you probably have. Well, that is because the actor wore this same pink shirt on the day of the film’s trailer launch a couple of months back.

Aamir launched the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha at the IPL finals between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on May 29th this year. Ahead of that, he also organized a preview of the trailer for media personnel. Then too, he was photographed in the same shirt as he enjoyed some mouth-watering pani-puris with fans.

On 14th March this year, Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday. On this special day, he was seen celebrating with the paparazzi as he cut his birthday cake with them. And you guessed it right! Then too, he wore the same light pink shirt with a white tee and light blue denim.

Well, he does look handsome in it, so we have no complaints!

Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, it is all set to release tomorrow, August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular and classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

