Aamir Khan’s mother tests negative for COVID 19; Actor thanks fans for their prayers and good wishes

After Aamir Khan’s staff members were tested positive of COVID 19, he has confirmed that his mother’s test for the contagious virus has come out to be negative.

As the coronavirus outbreak in India has been getting worse in India, there has been a rampant rise in the number of COVID 19 positive cases across the country. To note, even Bollywood has failed to escape the pandemic and some celebrities have also been infected with the highly contagious virus. Recently, also made the headlines after some of his staff members were tested positive of COVID 19. Soon after Mr. Perfectionist confirmed the news of his staff members diagnosed with coronavirus, he had announced that his mother will also be undergoing the test for the same.

And now as per a recent update, Aamir’s mother is tested positive of COVID 19. The Thugs of Hindostan actor had shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and stated that he is quite relieved with the test reports being negative. The legendary actor also expressed his gratitude towards his massive fan army who prayed for his mother. Aamir wrote, “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes. Love. a”

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s tweet about his mother’s COVID 19 tests:

Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative.

Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020

To note, after some of Aamir’s staff members were tested COVID 19 positive, the superstar and his entire family underwent the test and were found negative. “I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir will be seen in his home production Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

