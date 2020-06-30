Aamir Khan’s staff tests positive for COVID 19; Actor urges all to pray as he takes his mother to get tested

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, actor Aamir Khan informed that his staff tested positive for COVID 19. The Laal Singh Chaddha star thanked BMC for prompt action and informed his fans that he and his family have tested negative for COVID 19. However, he urged all to pray for his mom who is yet to be tested.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been the reason behind the lockdown in the nation in the past few months. Now, Actor ’s staff too has tested positive for COVID 19 and has left everyone worried. Aamir shared the news and informed that some of his staff tested positive and that BMC immediately swung into action. The Laal Singh Chaddha star also informed his note that he and his family have tested negative for Coronavirus. However, he also revealed that his mother Zeenat Hussain is yet to be tested for the virus.

Aamir Khan informed and wrote,“Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe.Love.Aamir.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha star also informed in his note that the BMC took prompt action and quarantined his staff. Not just this, Aamir stated that BMC also sterilised the entire society and fumigated it to avoid the spread of the virus. Aamir also mentioned the hospital that has been taking care of the testing process.

Here is Aamir Khan's tweet on his staff members testing positive for COVID 19:

Reports of Aamir’s staff members testing positive for COVID 19 had been rife. Amid this, the Laal Singh Chaddha star took to social media to confirm the news and also informed that he and his family are safe and that they have tested negative. Among the Bollywood celebs, Janhvi Kapoor’s staff and ’s staff too had tested positive for COVID 19 earlier after which they had released statements regarding the same. Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar and singer Kanika Kapoor too tested positive for the deadly virus a while back.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×