Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt and others arrive at opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is all set to open today in Mumbai. A while ago, several celebrities and members of the Ambani family were seen gracing their presence at the opening ceremony. The ceremony will have a musical theatre Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. Reportedly, a costume exhibition titled India in Fashion and a group art show called Sangam Confluence will be held on April 1 and 2.

Celebs grace the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Aamir Khan was seen making a starry entry at the event with his kids, Junaid, Azad and Ira Khan. Ira's beau Nupur Shikhare was also seen accompanying them. Sachin Tendulkar was also seen arriving for the grand event with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis graced the event with his wife Amruta. Newly engaged Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani look stunning as they twinned in black while Shloka and Akash Ambani looked beautiful in their traditional outfits. Isha Ambani was also seen making a glamorous entry with her father Mukesh Ambani. Alia Bhatt stunned in a shimmery saree. Vidya Balan was also seen arriving with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Have a look:

Other celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin and artist Jeff Koons are also expected to attend the event. Earlier today, Priyanka and Nick were seen arriving in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. The munchkin has come to Mumbai for the first time. They posed for the paparazzi at the airport and dished out major family goals.

According to Indian Express, Isha talked about NMACC and said, "It is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother Nita Ambani’s passion for arts, culture, and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers, and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India."