Aamir Khan says Artificial Intelligence is 'taking the world by storm'; Kiran Rao thinks AI can’t be stopped

Renowned filmmaker Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming directorial, Laapataa Ladies. Her ex-husband and actor, Aamir Khan, is also one of the producers of the film. The duo who has been promoting film, recently came together for a conversation on various topics such as the industry, and more. During the conversation, Aamir as well as Kiran talked about Artificial Intelligence and the use of technology in the films.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao react to use of Artificial Intelligence in films

Discussing the topic of Artificial Intelligence which is a trending thing currently, Aamir Khan shared his opinions on the same during the ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0. He said, “We will continue to see new kinds of technology (around us). AI is taking the world by storm. As and when we move forward, we will know what will happen. I’m always behind in terms of technology. My life revolves around stories."

The 58-year-old actor further added that with technology, there’s no turning back, be it any profession or industry. "You cannot curb a new technology. There’s no need to stop it either. You have to learn to evolve with it," he shared.

Agreeing with Aamir's statement, Kiran Rao added, “I don’t know what all can actually happen through AI. ChatGPT can help school kids. We know that it can help in writing, editing. There’s a debate whether it should be allowed in writing (or not). I don’t think you can stop AI, we all are using some form of technology to improve. It depends on how well we can use it.”

Advertisement

About Laapataa Ladies

During a recent interview with PTI, Rao mentioned that she had been developing a script for her upcoming film, but she hadn't found the right idea yet. But when Aamir Khan came back from a screenwriting contest with a "one-liner", all changed. She recalled, “Aamir came home and told me a one-liner, about two girls on a train and how they get swapped. And I was hooked. I knew that this was not just a great story but also a great opportunity for me.”

Laapataa Ladies, presented by Jio Studios, is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande under Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan in the lead, the film is set to release on March 1st, 2024. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with screenplay and dialogues by Sneha Desai, and additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao recalls getting 'hooked' after Aamir Khan gave 'one liner about two girls on a train'