Aamir Khan says daughter Ira ‘grew quite fast’ in UNSEEN wedding video; gets emotional as he sings Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-time beau, Nupur Shikhare, earlier this year. On various occasions, the star kid is seen posting adorable glimpses from her wedding to celebrate the special day.

On June 16, when the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of Father’s Day, Ira Khan yet again dropped an emotional video from her wedding shenanigans. The video encapsulated a special message by her father, Aamir Khan, and his special performance on several heartfelt melodies with his ex-wife, Kiran Rao. Check it out.

Aamir Khan's special message for her daughter Ira Khan

On June 16, Ira Khan posted a video from her pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies with Nupur Shikhare. A nearly 4-minute video begins with the Sitare Zameen Par actor welcoming the guests to his daughter’s sangeet evening.

We can also see the actor’s ex-wife Kiran Rao adjusting his shawl and their son, Azad, is also seen standing next to them. Further, Ira was seen hugging her family members.

Sitting in a lush green garden, in a special message, Aamir shared a special message for his daughter, mentioning how his daughter ‘kind of grew quite fast, much faster than’ him! He also admitted learning a lot from his daughter over the past few years.

Take a look:

Aamir Khan croons Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja and more songs on Ira Khan's wedding

Further, we see Aamir, Kiran and Azad crooning melodies like Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja and Aa Chalke Tujhe visibly leaving Ira moved. As soon as they complete their performance, Aamir gives a warm hug to his daughter.

In the video, we also see glimpses of the father and daughter duo applying henna on their hands. He also expressed his happiness over Ira and Nupur ‘finally’ ending up together. “It’s so nice to see them with their warm energy and playfulness,” he says.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walk Ira down the aisle

Furthermore, we see the doting parents Reena Dutta and Aamir walking their daughter Ira down the aisle. Seeing his daughter take a big step in her life, Aamir gets emotional.

The video concludes with a monochromatic frame as the father-daughter duo enjoyed dancing together. “Happy Father’s Day,” the post was captioned.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married earlier this year in January. The couple had a registered marriage, followed by a Christian-style white wedding in Rajastan’s Udaipur on January 10.

