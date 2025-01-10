Aamir Khan says despite being absent father, his son Junaid Khan conducted himself in acting: ‘Muje accha lagra hai ki…’
During the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's big-screen debut, Loveyapa proud dad, Aamir Khan, became emotional and praised his son for his dedication to acting.
Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is set to make his big-screen debut with Loveyapa, co-starring Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor. During the trailer launch, Aamir candidly admitted to being an absent father to Junaid but praised his son for carving his own path in acting.
He expressed his pride, saying, "mujhe accha lag raha hai ke Junaid ne apna career apne dhang se shuru hua hai" (I feel happy today that Junaid has started his career on his own terms).
At the trailer launch of Loveyapa, Aamir Khan reflected on his son Junaid Khan's journey, admitting that he had been an absent father due to his focus on work. He expressed happiness that Junaid has started his career on his own terms in the same profession Aamir joined 35 years ago.
Aamir described the moment as both happy and emotional, adding that he is proud of how Junaid has conducted himself. He also mentioned that he is content with the upbringing he and his ex-wife Reena Dutta gave to their children, Junaid and Ira, similar to the values his own mother instilled in him.
Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986, and they have two children: a son, Junaid Khan, and a daughter, Ira Khan. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.
Talking about Junaid's Loveyapa, the recently released trailer offers a lighthearted take on modern Gen-Z relationships. Starting with a playful exchange between him and Khushi Kapoor, the story unfolds as they swap phones, revealing hidden secrets.
Packed with humor and drama, the film navigates contemporary romance. The movie also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda; the rom-com is directed by Laal Singh Chaddha filmmaker Advait Chandan and presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment.
