Aamir Khan says ex-wife Kiran Rao & he ‘love each other so much’

Aamir Khan, in a recent interview with a leading news agency, reflected on his relationship with ex-wife Kiran Rao, and expressed that they both ‘love each other so much’. He also mentioned that they consider each other ‘family’.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways as husband and wife last year in July, after 15 long years of togetherness. Now, in a recent interview with News18, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor reflected on his relationship with the filmmaker. Aamir revealed that Kiran had once mentioned to him that he is not interested in his family, and that whenever they discuss something as a family, his mind is lost somewhere. Aamir mentioned that he has changed a lot in the past 6 to 7 months.

When asked if this was a trigger behind their divorce, Aamir refuted and said that Kiran and he love each other and are families in the truest sense. “Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense. Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that’s why we decided to call it quits,” said the actor, who has turned 57 today.

