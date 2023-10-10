Aamir Khan says he and daughter Ira Khan have been seeking therapy for many years: ‘Isme koi sharam nahi hai’-WATCH

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year, and it aims to raise awareness of mental health issues and to start a discussion on them. A number of Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others have been vocal about mental health issues, and how they battled it. Now, Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan have also shared a video message in which they talk about mental health and attempt to destigmatize going to therapy. Aamir also shared that he and his daughter have been seeking therapy for many years and that there’s absolutely no shame in seeking help.

Aamir Khan reveals he and daughter Ira Khan have been seeking therapy

On World Mental Health Day 2023, Ira Khan took to her Instagram to post a video with her father Aamir Khan. In the video, Aamir is seen emphasizing seeking therapy for emotional and mental health issues. “Maths seekhne ke liye hum school ya teacher ke paas jaate hain. Agar baal kataana ho to hum salon ya dukaan jaate hain jaha par wo insaan humaare baal kaatta hai jo us kaam mein trained hai (We go to a school or a teacher to learn maths. We go to a salon for haircuts, where there are trained professionals who cut hair).”

Aamir then added that there are many such tasks that we cannot do by ourselves, and instead need the help of another person, who is trained for it. He said that we immediately take a carpenter’s help for furniture work, or a doctor’s help when we are sick. Ira then added that similarly when we need mental or emotional help, we should go to a mental health expert immediately, without any hesitation. Aamir also added that he and Ira have benefitted greatly from therapy.

"Meri beti Ira aur main pichhle kai saal se therapy ka laabh utha rahe hain. Aur agar aapko lagta hai aap bhi maansik ya jazbaati takleefon se guzar rahe hain, to aap bhi kisi aise vyakti ko dhund sakte hai jo professional hai, trained hai, jo aapki madad kar sakta hai. Isme koi sharam nahi hai (My daughter Ira and I have been seeking therapy for many years now, and have been benefitting greatly from it. If you think you are also going through mental or emotional issues, then you should also seek a trained mental health expert who can help you. There’s no shame in it,” he said. Ira shared the video and wrote, “#imhuman.”

Fans reacted to the video and thanked Aamir and Ira for discussing mental health. One fan commented, “This is Beautiful thank you for doing this,” while another one wrote, “It’s great to see celebrities using their platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. Their openness and support can inspire many to seek help and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues. #MentalHealthMatters.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

