Aamir Khan says he quit acting & films during lockdown: My kids, Kiran explained I'm doing the wrong thing.

Aamir Khan has left his fans briefly in a state of shock. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he quit films and acting during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he refrained from announcing his decision as he thought the audience would view at as a promotional gimmick for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

When asked if he wanted to quit, Aamir told ABP, "No I quit. Nobody knows this. I'm saying for the first time, you will be shocked. I had informed my family that I won't be doing any films from now onwards. Neither I'll act nor I will produce any films. I don't want to do all this. I just want to spend my time with you all. Kiran and her parents, Reena and her parents, my children, my family are there. I felt that. I understand it was a response in anger. My family was shocked as I was conveying it to them in such an intense way. Nobody argued with me. Then I thought I should tell people that I won't be acting in films now. Then I said if I tell people they will say, ‘This is his marketing scheme as his film Laal Singh Chaddha is about to release, he is announcing his retirement’."

Aamir further added that his family, too, was shocked with his decision. "So I thought it's better to not say this. Anyway, my film comes after three or four years. Once Laal Singh Chaddha gets released nobody will realise if I'm doing anything for the next three or four years. By then I'll leave the industry and nobody will know. So I decided not to say anything and three months passed like this. One day, my children told me that you are an extreme person, don't do this. It will be better if you find a balance in life. I had quit films. In my heart, I had left films. My children and Kiran explained to me I am doing the wrong thing. Kiran cried and said, 'When I see you, I see films residing inside you. What are you saying I'm unable to understand'. A lot happened in two years, I quit the industry and came back."

Phew! Thank god for Aamir not quitting!

The actor's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha will releasing in August and will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan.

